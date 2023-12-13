2024 Altın Küre Adayları...

En İyi Film (Dram)

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

En İyi Film (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Sinema Filmi Kategorisinde En İyi Yönetmen

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Sinema Filminde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Drama Performansı

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Sinema Filminde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Performansı, Müzikal ya da Komedi

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Sinema Filminde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Drama Performansı

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Sinema Filminde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Performansı, Müzikal ya da Komedi

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu Performansı

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

En iyi Sinema Filmi Senaryosu

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Sinema Filmi için En İyi Özgün Müzik

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sinema Filmi için En İyi Özgün Şarkı

“Addicted to Romance” — She Came to Me - Bruce Springsteen

“Dance The Night” — Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom” — Rustin - Lenny Kravitz

“What Was I Made For?” — Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell

En İyi Animasyon Filmi

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Sinema Filmlerinde Sinematik ve Gişe Başarısı

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Televizyonda En İyi Stand-Up Komedyeni

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

En İyi Televizyon Dizisi (Dram)

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

En İyi Televizyon Dizisi (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

En İyi Mini Dizi ya da TV Filmi

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons In Chemistry

Televizyon Dizisinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Drama Performansı

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Televizyon Dizisinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Performansı, Müzikal ya da Komedi

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi ya da TV Filmi)

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Televizyon Dizisinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Drama Performansı

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Televizyon Dizisinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Performansı, Müzikal ya da Komedi

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Televizyon İçin Yapılmış Sınırlı Dizide ya da Filmde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Performansı

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu Performansı

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu Performansı

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession