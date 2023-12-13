2024 Altın Küre Adayları...

En İyi Film (Dram)
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
En İyi Film (Müzikal ya da Komedi)
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Sinema Filmi Kategorisinde En İyi Yönetmen
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Sinema Filminde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Drama Performansı
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Sinema Filminde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Performansı, Müzikal ya da Komedi
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Sinema Filminde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Drama Performansı
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Sinema Filminde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Performansı, Müzikal ya da Komedi
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu Performansı
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
En iyi Sinema Filmi Senaryosu
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Sinema Filmi için En İyi Özgün Müzik
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sinema Filmi için En İyi Özgün Şarkı
“Addicted to Romance” — She Came to Me - Bruce Springsteen
“Dance The Night” — Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
“Road to Freedom” — Rustin - Lenny Kravitz
“What Was I Made For?” — Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell
En İyi Animasyon Filmi
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Sinema Filmlerinde Sinematik ve Gişe Başarısı
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Televizyonda En İyi Stand-Up Komedyeni
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
En İyi Televizyon Dizisi (Dram)
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
En İyi Televizyon Dizisi (Müzikal ya da Komedi)
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
En İyi Mini Dizi ya da TV Filmi
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons In Chemistry
Televizyon Dizisinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Drama Performansı
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Televizyon Dizisinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Performansı, Müzikal ya da Komedi
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi ya da TV Filmi)
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Televizyon Dizisinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Drama Performansı
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Televizyon Dizisinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Performansı, Müzikal ya da Komedi
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Televizyon İçin Yapılmış Sınırlı Dizide ya da Filmde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Performansı
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu Performansı
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu Performansı
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession